CHICAGO (CBS)– Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce plans to review and revise the Chicago Police Department’s use of force policies at 9:15 a.m. Monday.
Chicago Police Department policies are under review as new waves of protests across the country call for police reform.
Lightfoot is announcing a new group working to examine the policies. She said this is a good time to turn talk into action.
The mayor participated in a CNN town hall Sunday night, along with three other black mayors, all women, from San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta.
Atlanta has seen renewed protests after Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was shot and killed by a white officer on Friday.
Then on Sunday, Chicago police returned to 12-hour shifts and canceled days off, for all officers until further notice, but didn’t say if it’s related to the shooting in Atlanta.
During Sunday’s town hall, as some mayors weighed in on calls to defund police, Lightfoot said she’s looking at ways to support communities in Chicago.
“We’ve got to do better to invest in communities, and we should not be investing here, investing there based upon race or ethnicity as unfortunately we’ve done for way too long,” Lightfoot said. “So, I agree with those who were saying much more investment has to be done in our communities.”