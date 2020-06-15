Former Cub And Current Professor Doug Glanville Says It’s Important Athletes Don’t Just Stick To SportsFormer Cubs outfielder Doug Glanville has taught courses at UConn, Yale and Penn. Glanville thinks baseball can, in a small way help heal and lead our country.

MLB Players Say Talks Futile, Tell League 'It’s Time To Get Back To Work. Tell Us When And Where'Baseball players told Major League Baseball additional talks to start the season during the coronavirus pandemic are pointless and said owners should order a return to work, which likely would spark lengthy litigation and the sport's return to labor wars.

WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, multiple titles will be on the line at WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship.

Kane, Blackhawks Preparing For Training Camp 2.0Whenever they play their next game, it sure looks as if they will be one of 24 teams with a shot at the Stanley Cup.

White Sox Select Pitcher Garrett Crochet Of University Of Tennessee In First Round Of MLB DraftThe Chicago White Sox on Wednesday selected left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet from the University of Tennessee in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Cubs Select Mount Carmel Shortstop, Jackie Robinson West Little League Alum Ed Howard In First Round Of MLB DraftThe Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night selected shortstop Ed Howard with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player draft.