CHICAGO (CBS) — Boys high school basketball players will see their finals back at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana after playing in Peoria for more than 20 years.

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) board, which met by video conference, announced the Land of Lincoln as America’s Original March Madness, will return to the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana “beginning with the 2021 state tournament,” the board said in a statement.

“We want the state final experience to feel like the Super Bowl of every IHSA sport and activity,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “We feel very very lucky that these amazing communities are interested in supporting our high schools, while putting forth the time and resources necessary to make sure the students, coaches, fans and officials enjoy a first-class experience.”

The state tournament was held over two weekends. Beginning in 2021, a new format will feature all four classes played over the course of three days, ending with four state championships games on Saturday.

The IHSA girls basketball state finals will stay at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University (ISU) in Bloomington-Normal for the next three seasons.

According to the IHSA, the first state tournament was held at the YMCA in Oak Park in 1908. Since then only six places (Bloomington, Decatur, Springfield, Peoria) have hosted the event.

The board also issued a statement on Black Lives Matter:

“Black Lives Matter. The IHSA Board of Directors wholeheartedly believes in this statement, and vows to work together to better educate ourselves, our students, and the IHSA membership on how we can support those impacted by racism and injustice. We will continue to have dialogue on ways we can elevate this message among IHSA students, coaches and officials, while further incorporating Black Lives Matter and equity for all students into the IHSA’s mission and belief statements.”