CHICAGO (CBS)– City officials announced Millennium Park will begin to “cautiously” reopen on Monday.
Millennium Park, along with Maggie Daley Park, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with restrictions in place to ensure visitor safety.
Groups of 10 or fewer people can visit the park while social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Officials said park goers will be required to enter at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street. Visitors have to exit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street.
“If capacity is reached within the Park, the entrance will temporarily close, and guests will be asked to wait in physically distanced lines for entry into the park,” City officials said in a written release. “Both the entrance and exit will have accessible ramps and staff to ensure one-way park access, monitor capacity and reinforce social distancing and mask wearing.”
Social distancing ambassadors, wearing lime green shirts, will be on site helping to provide information and remind patrons to social distance.