CHICAGO (CBS) — The city will create a new “Use of Force Working Group” to review the Chicago Police Department’s use of force policies, and recommend changes to top brass.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the group was planned months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, and the subsequent protests around the country.

Consisting of more than 20 Chicago residents, students, experts, lawyers, advocates, and elected officials, the panel first met last week, but Brown said “the official business begins this week.”

“This is a space where we begin the difficult work of bringing meaningful change to our department, and our city, and ensure that our policies are a reflection of the communities that we serve,” he said.

Deputy Supt. Barbara West, who oversees the CPD Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform, said the working group will meet virtually on a weekly basis over the next eight weeks to review CPD’s existing use of force policies, before submitting recommended changes to the CPD Executive Steering Committee.

“We know the value of these conversations, and we know that appropriate use of force is more than just a policy. When police use force appropriately, it is a way to build trust within the community. A bad incident not only shatters the trust of a department within the city, but it casts a shadow over law enforcement nationwide,” she said. “The concept of sanctity of life and de-escalation serves as the cornerstones of our own use of force policies, and we must never stray away from those core principles.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the working group is the latest step in her efforts to reform CPD ever since then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed her head of the Police Accountability Task Force in 2015. That task force found the department is plagued by systematic racism, and recommended sweeping changes, setting the stage for a similar Justice Department report on CPD, which led to a court-ordered consent decree mandating CPD reforms.

“Ultimately, our goal is simple: create better policies and better training for our officers in order to empower them to address situations appropriately, and to prevent incidents stemming from excessive force in the future,” Lightfoot said. “We will only have true public safety when the community is engaged and involved in charting the course for public safety on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis.”

The working group will be co-chaired by CPD Area Four Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, and Karen Winters, founder of Justice For Families.

Winters’ nephew, 16-year-old Pierre Loury, was shot and killed by Chicago police in 2016. His family has sued the city, claiming he was running away from police and climbing a fence when he was shot, and was not a threat to officers.

“I’m not a representative of the Police Department, I am a representative of the community, of the people, and those impacted, because I lost someone to police violence here in the city. So my tone may be always different, but one thing I will do is stand in my truth, and be honest about some things,” she said.

Winters said she has been outraged to see many police officers in Chicago allowed to return to duty after using excessive force.

“Other cities are firing them, and here they get 30 days desk duty, and then they return back to the streets in our communities. As far as I’m concerned, psychopaths with guns. So I am infuriated. I’m furious,” she said.

Lightfoot acknowledged that the Chicago Police Department already made comprehensive changes to its use of force policies in 2017, in the wake of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, but she said more needs to be done.

“We will see if those revisions hold the test of time, and this is another opportunity for the community to be involved, and we believe that’s important,” she said.

The members of the Use of Force Working Group include: