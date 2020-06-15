CHICAGO (CBS)– Four big casinos are now open in Northwest Indiana. Cars were lined up around the block, waiting for the reopening.
Blue Chip, Majestic Star, and Ameristar will welcome back customers today.
“We just want to relax and have a little fun,” one casino goer told CBS 2.
Last week, casinos in Indiana were told they’d get the green light from the state to relaunch. Reopening comes with safety changes.
To keep social distancing, every other slot machine will be shut off.
Only three players are allowed per blackjack table. Four players were be allowed per roulette table and six players per craps table.
There will be no poker rooms, concerts, or food and drinks on casino floors.