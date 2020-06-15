CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were engaged in a standoff in the Washington Park neighborhood Monday evening after reports that shots were fired at officers.
The incident happened in the 5100 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar tweeted there were reports of shots fired at Chicago Police officers. At least one officer suffered some type of injury.
There was a heavy police presence surrounding an apartment building on the block, and a SWAT team appeared to be arriving just before 7 p.m.
A CPD officer backed up De Mar and his crew, saying: “Guy with a gun! Move back!”