CHICAGO (CBS)– Hundreds of residents in the Lakeview neighborhood were jolted out of bed, by an explosion at a bank.
Silent surveillance video shows the bright flash from the explosion at the Fifth Third Bank near Belmont and Clark around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The incident took place in the 3100 block of north Clark Street.
Neighbor Patrick McCarron heard a huge boom and saw someone standing near one of the outdoor bank machines. That person took off before Chicago police arrived on the scene.
Chicago’s bomb and arson squads responded.
There was damage to an ATM and the blast broke through cement around it.
This is a developing story.