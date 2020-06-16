CHICAGO (CBS)– Police said a 54-year-old man was shot and killed by a stray bullet while riding his bike.
Police said the man was shot in the head just before 3 a.m. Tuesday near Marshfield Avenue and Old Irving Park Road in Lakeview.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was also shot at that location while riding in the back of a car. Police said the shots were fired after the car stopped to talk with people standing on the street.
The 27-year-old drove himself to the hospital and is expected to recover.
This is a developing story.