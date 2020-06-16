CHICAGO (CBS)– A 54-year-old man was shot and killed by a stray bullet while riding his bike in Rogers Park.
Police said the man was shot in the head just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of North Marshfield Avenue, in the North of Howard section of the neighborhood.
Police said it all started when a car stopped and the people inside began talking to a group of men on the street. The group began shooting at the car, and a 27-year-old man in the back seat was wounded in the leg.
Meanwhile, the 54-year-old man was riding past on his bicycle was hit in the head by a stray bullet, police said.
The 27-year-old drove himself to AMITA St. Francis Hospital in Evanston and is expected to recover. The 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the same hospital.
Earlier reports that indicated that the shooting happened four and a half miles to the south at Marshfield Avenue and Irving Park Road were not correct.