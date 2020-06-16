CHICAGO (CBS) — A local sculptor was threatened and attacked by a teenager holding what appeared to be a Roman candle – and the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

The Chicago artist is more disappointed than frightened.

Plamen Yordanov purchased property in Englewood in hopes of building a community center. But he told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar Tuesday night that he is second-guessing that decision.

Yordanov has been working to fix up an old church in Englewood. His vision has been to dust it off, clean out the pews, chase away the pigeons, and reopen it as a community art center – giving the neighborhood a chance to learn from an accomplished sculptor, whose work has been displayed from Navy Pier to Lincoln Park and neighborhoods along the way.

But those plans are now on hold.

Last week, Yordanov recorded cellphone video as he was shot from close range with what appears to be a firework similar to a Roman candle.

“I saw shooting fireballs shooting in my face,” Yordanov said. “It was like in movies.”

Debris from the firework got in his eyes as he narrowly missed taking a direct hit

“One of them attacked me from behind,” Yordanov said.

Yordanov said he was first attacked by a neighborhood teen, then was shot at by the same kid moments later as neighbors looked on.

“Nobody did anything,” he said. “Why should this happen? For what reason? I don’t do anything.”

De Mar asked Yordanov if it makes him want to leave the community.

“I’ve started to consider it,” Yordanov said.

The sculptor who once had plans to give back is not so sure after the community he wants to serve turned on him.

“If I don’t get help from right here, from the community, yes, I will leave,” Yordanov said. “It’s crazy to risk my life.”

Yordanov said he recorded a video of a group of neighborhood teens earlier that day who he claims were misbehaving, and he believes he was attacked by those kids in an effort to delete that video of his phone.

Police did respond, but no arrests were made.