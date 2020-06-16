CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, helping you stay afloat during this financial crisis.
Gig workers, like musicians and Uber drivers, are some of the hardest hit by the economic shutdown. Now we’re hearing about mysterious audits, holding up the federal money gig workers need.
Bill Mylan’s says his application has been held up by Illinois for months. He wants to know why payment has been pending for so long.
His application has been under review by something called the Benefit Payment Control Division.
After hundreds of calls to the Department of Employment Security, they told him he was being delayed by an audit, nothing more.
CBS 2 called IDES. They said the Benefit Payment Control Division falls under the part of the department that investigates fraud.
That means looking over the claim again.
Meanwhile, Mylan’s still not sure why, and he’s still waiting to get paid.