CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio announced his retirement later this summer in an email to the department Tuesday.

“After 34 years of service, this afternoon I notified Mayor Lightfoot and Superintendent Brown of my attention to retire from the Department, effective 01 August 2020. Until that time, will continue to work in my capacity as the First Deputy Superintendent as we plan for the reopening of our city, busy summer weekends, and large scale protests.

“Serving alongside the men and women of this department has been incredible, and I am humbled and honored for having the opportunity to do so for over three decades,” Riccio continued. “I want to thank each and every one of you for your hard work and commitment to our department, especially throughout the last few weeks of long hours and canceled days off.”

In email to department, CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio announces his retirement effective August 1, 2020 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/bJ184PQRPn — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) June 16, 2020

Riccio was named to the No. 2 post by former Supt. Eddie Johnson in January 2018. He retained the post under interim Supt. Charlie Beck and current Supt. David Brown.

Before being named First Deputy Superintendent, Riccio had served as head of the department’s Bureau of Organized Crime.

Last year, Riccio drew Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s ire for taking a summer vacation, after the mayor had cancelled time off for the top brass. Lightfoot had cancelled all summer vacations for high-level police commanders, so they’d be on hand to deal with warm-weather violence.

But Riccio a family holiday earlier just after the Memorial Day weekend last year. Then-Supt. Johnson said at the time that he had approved Riccio’s vacation several months earlier, and Riccio paid for the trip, before the mayoral transition.

Sources said he escaped to Aruba.