CHICAGO (CBS) — With the stagnant blocking pattern in place, air quality continues to drop as temperatures rise.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday.
The very young, the very old, and anyone with respiratory issues should consider staying inside air-conditioned buildings.
It will be sunny and mild to start the day with highs in the upper 80s. It will be only slightly cooler north shore due to light southeast wind.
Look for the 90s Thursday and Friday. The first isolated storm chance is expected by late-day Friday, with a much higher chance Saturday.