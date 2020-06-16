CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago residents who took part in protest rallies and marches over the past several weeks can now get tested for COVID-19 at city-run testing sites.

The mayor’s office said the city is expanding eligibility requirements for six coronavirus testing sites at Kennedy-King College, Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy, Horizon Science Academy – Southwest, Prieto Math & Science Academy, Gately Park, and Columbus Park.

Previously, the sites were open only to healthcare workers, first responders, other essential workers, people with COVID-19 symptoms, and people who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus.

Now, city officials say anyone who has had high-risk exposures, such as close contact with other people in large crowds, also should get tested.

“Getting tested is the best way to know if you have COVID-19, and the City strongly encourages anyone getting tested to schedule an appointment online if possible,” the mayors office said in a press release. “Knowing if you have the virus can help to best ensure health needs are met and allow for preventative actions earlier on to keep others safe and prevent further spread.”

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Chicago in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

The city of Chicago moved into Phase 3 of the plan to reopen the economy on June 3, and public health officials have said they will continue to closely monitor new COVID-19 cases in case there’s an increase as more people go out in public, including as part of protest marches.

People also should get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms of the virus; such as fever or chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, muscle or body aches, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, or vomiting.

Testing at the city’s sites is available for free to anyone who meets the eligibility requirements. All six of the city’s testing sites are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the city’s testing sites, or to register for a test, visit chi.gov/covidtesting.