Chicago’s health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 314 new jobs over the past week and 1,166 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
The health care sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 278 companies listed open jobs for Chicago-based workers in that area.
Top companies hiring locally in health care include Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, Norwood Crossing and EvolvInc. According to a recent job opening posted by Norwood Crossing, “Our Mission Statement Norwood Crossing enhances the independence and well-being of older adults.”
Jobs posted by Northwestern Memorial Healthcare in the past month in Chicago included technicians, respiratory therapists and phlebotomists, while Norwood Crossing was hiring registered nurses, certified nursing assistants and dietary aides, and EvolvInc sought registered nurses, respiratory therapists and supervisors.