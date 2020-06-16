CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has defended officers seen lounging in Congressman Bobby Rush’s office during looting on the South Side earlier this month, saying the officers were asked to be there, but several ministers are demanding evidence of that.
Last week, Rush, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown condemned a group of 13 officers, including three supervisors, seen lounging, napping, making coffee and popping popcorn in Rush’s campaign office on June 1, while looters were breaking into nearby stores.
The mayor said surveillance video shows the officers were in the office for four to five hours.
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara has said someone from Rush’s staff asked police to be there, and they were told to make themselves at home.
A group of ministers said if the union representing rank-and-file officers can’t prove that claim, they want an apology.
“We are demanding that the FOP president produce evidence that one of Rush’s staffers gave the officers permission to make themselves at home or apologize publicly for lying in an attempt to cover-up and defend the officer’s illegal activity,” said Rev. Andre Smith, CEO of Chicago Against Violence.