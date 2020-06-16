The Lake County Sheriff confirmed another retired county officer returned fire, killing the suspect.
CHICAGO (CBS)– A patient fatally shot a retired police officer at Munster Community Hospital early Tuesday morning.
According to Munster police, there was a “physical disturbance” between patient and a staff member. Police then responded to a call of shots fired around 1:15 a.m.
As first reported by the Northwest Indiana Times, a psychiatric patient was beating a nurse and two security officers responded. During the ensuing struggle, the patient disarmed and fatally shot a retired Lake County Sheriff’s officer working security at the hospital.
Chopper 2 over the scene of a fatal shooting at Munster Community Hospital. No threat to public, not an active shooter.
The patient and retired officer have not been identified, pending notification to their families. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/a578lEFPb7
“Once on scene, officers located two deceased subjects inside of the hospital, both of which had sustained fatal gunshots wounds,” Munster police said in a written release.
The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force and the Munster Police Department are investigating. The patient and officer have not yet been identified.
The hospital is located at 901 McArthur Boulevard.
This is a developing story.