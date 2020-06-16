CHICAGO (CBS)– A push to change a school mascot is gaining traction.
For decades, Minooka Community High School has been known as “Home of the Indians.”
Now, students are promoting an online petition asking people to help them get rid of that mascot, which they say is insensitive to Native Americans.
So far, the petition at change.org has more than 7,000 signatures.
There is also a petition aimed at preserving Minooka’s history and keeping the Indians as the school mascot. That one has more than 2,700 signatures.