CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including a child, were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham community.
The shooting happened at 76th and Loomis streets.
The Fire Department said one adult was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, one to Holy Cross Hospital, and one to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A child was taken to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital.
At least three of the victims, including the child, were in serious-to-critical condition.
Police said the child was a 9-year-old girl.
We are told numerous shots were fired. Evidence markers were seen all over the parking lot at the scene, and crime scene tape was up.
No one was in custody late Wednesday night. Further details from police were not immediately available.