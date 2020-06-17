CHICAGO (CBS)– An established Chicago-based artist, who had plans of opening a community art center in Englewood, is now having second thoughts after he was attacked.
Plamen Yordanov’s sculptures have been displayed at Navy Pier, Lincoln Park along with other neighborhoods.
He says last week, someone shot at him from close range with what appeared to be a firework, similar to a roman candle. Debris from the blast went into his eyes as he jumped out of the way to avoid a direct hit.
The artist was planning on turning an old church into a community center. Those plans are seemingly on hold.
Yordanov says Chicago police responded and took a report, but no arrests were made.