CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago dentist’s office is among three companies accused of peddling illegal at-home coronavirus antibody testing kits.

The Food and Drug Administration has sent out warnings to stop.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the at-home tests are not FDA-approved, and they come with potential risks. There are concerns about people mishandling the tests and reading them wrong.

That is why the feds are telling dentist Dr. Jason Korkus to stop.

A digital ad says that for just $200, you can join the “MyCOVID19 Club,” with 15-minute COVID tests “for the whole family.”

The at-home antibody test advertised as “accurate, efficient, and convenient.” But the FDA says it is also a sham coming with a potential risk.

The feds say Chicago Dr. Korkus is behind the website. He is also listed as the owner of Sonrisa Family Dental, which operates several practices across Chicago.

Dr. Korkus is accused of advertising with the FDA logo – a potential crime. The at-home products he is pushing aren’t even approved.

Reaching customers through Facebook, Korkus’ website is even selling to his suburban Glencoe neighbors directly with the NextDoor app.

He writes that he secured the tests through his dental supplier, and urges people to visit his website that has now caught the attention of the federal government for all the wrong reasons.

The FDA gave the dentist 48 hours to make changes and respond. The website was taken down earlier Wednesday night.

Korkus and Sonrisa Family Dental released the following statement to CBS 2’s De Mar late Wednesday:

“During the early days of COVID-19, as we fielded anxious questions from patients and others, we looked for ways to increase COVID-19 testing options. The testing product in question was originally on the FDA’s approved list or awaiting the emergency use authorization.

“However, we ultimately decided to remain focused on the mission of our practice and, therefore, not sell this product. No testing kits were ever procured or sold by Sonrisa Family Dental. And, we have complied with the FDA’s requested actions and apologize for any confusion we may have caused.