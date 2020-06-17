CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago restaurants have been reopened for about two weeks under COVID-19-related restrictions, but how are the establishments handling the new rules?

Leaders have made it clear: don’t arrest people for not adhering to mask rules. However, enforcement is tightening as it relates to restaurant infractions. The warning time is over.

A party that ended Friday night at El Viejon restaurant has left the northwest side establishment closed ever since. Police shut it down because capacity exceeded COVID-19 standards.

“Those that are consistently violating the rules are going to suffer the consequences,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said recently

CBS 2 wanted to know what kinds of consequences and how many are paying them. The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is working to get us a detailed list of infractions and punishments. Officials there did say the city has received 315 complaints related to reopening, leading to 163 investigations. The city has issued 41 warnings and three citations.

The city has spent considerable time and energy trying to educate consumers and business owners on how to operate safely amid COVID-19. The rules allow outdoor dining, with tables spaced six feet apart. No more than six people can sit at one table. Indoor seating is allowed if at least 50 percent of a wall can be opened to the outside and tables are within eight feet of the opening. Workers should wear masks.

One thing we didn’t see: specific advice on what consumers should do if the waiter bringing your food isn’t wearing a mask.

What is the very best advice in the moment when you’re sitting at the table?

“I would say, ‘Please put a mask on and step back,'” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, of the Cook County Health Department.

“I don’t think there is a great risk unless that server without the mask coughed in your face as she was serving you. That server should have a mask that covers their nose and mouth.”

Diners who experience any violations or have concerns should call 311 and report it.