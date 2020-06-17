CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 546 new cases of COVID-19, and 87 new deaths.

The latest figures bring the total statewide to 134, 185 cases and 6,485 deaths in 101 counties.

The latest deaths include one man in his 40s, three women and one man in their 50s, three women and six men in their 60s, five women and six men in their 70s, six women and six men in their 80s, and nine women and four men in their 90s in Cook County.

The figure also included one man in his 90s in DeKalb County; one man in his 60s and two men in their 70s in DuPage County; one man in his 40s, two women in their 80s, and one woman in her 90s in Kane County; one man in his 70s in Kankakee County; one man in his 30s in Kendall County; one woman in her 70s, one woman in her 80s, and one man in his 90s in Lake County; one man in his 70s and one woman in her 90s in McHenry County; and one woman and two men in their 60s, one woman in her 70s, and two women in their 80s in Will County.

Deaths were also reported in Champaign, Jackson, Macoupin, Peoria, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Vermilion, and Winnebago counties.

In the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 29,987 coronavirus tests for a total of 1,258,328. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 10 to June 16 is 3 percent.