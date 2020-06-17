CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people died in a crash early Wednesday morning on the far South Side.
According to police, the victims were driving westbound on 87th Street in the Marycrest neighborhood when their vehicle lost control and hit a fire hydrant and then a tree around 3 a.m.
Police said no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, causing the four of the five victims to be ejected.
The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene and was not ejected from the vehicle. Police said an 18-year-old man was ejected and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Another passenger was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Two women, 19 and 20 years old, were taken to Christ Hospital in far condition, police said.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.