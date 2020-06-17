Former Bears Coach Dave Wannstedt On Montgomery And QB CompetitionFormer Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt tells Luke Stuckmeyer that he’s a big believer in running back David Montgomery.

NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match Airs On CBS Saturday, June 27The league's last two champions will square off in the opening match of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup live on CBS Saturday June 27.

Harbour Town Golf Links Profile: Shot-Making Excellence Required At RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links, home of this week's RBC Heritage, offers a strategic minimalist design within the serene setting of Hilton Head.

High School Boys Basketball Finals Return To Urbana-Champaign in 2021The IHSA girls basketball state finals will stay at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University (ISU) in Bloomington-Normal for the next three seasons.

'Long Overdue': White NHL Players Find Their Voice On RacismTyler Seguin protested in Dallas, Zdeno Chara in Boston, while Patrice Bergeron, Tom Wilson and others made donations. Jonathan Toews met with activists in Chicago.

Former Cub And Current Professor Doug Glanville Says It’s Important Athletes Don’t Just Stick To SportsFormer Cubs outfielder Doug Glanville has taught courses at UConn, Yale and Penn. Glanville thinks baseball can, in a small way help heal and lead our country.