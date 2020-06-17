CHICAGO (CBS)– Father’s day is an annual reminder to make time for some self care.
In conjunction with Men’s Health Week, the Near North Health Service Corporation is having its 26th annual Men’s Health Fair. While many of this year’s presentations are being done virtually, due to the coronavirus, there are free screenings at two locations.
There’s also drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Komed Holman center in Bronzeville.
Access to care is often an issue in the black and brown communities.
“The reason we started it was because African American men and hispanic men were dying at an alarming rate, and it was preventative diseases, and things like that, they didn’t have to die,” Berniece Mills-Thomas, the CEO of the Near North Health Corporation, said.
The virtual men’s health fair runs through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free screenings are available at the North Winfield Moody and Komen Holman locations Wednesday and Friday.