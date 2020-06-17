CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday night were searching for a 10-year-old boy who has not been seen since Monday.
Charles Williams was last seen in the area of Honore Street and Marquette Road in West Englewood, police said.
Charles is a Black male standing 4 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 75 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and may have a gold earring in his left ear.
He frequents the areas of 68th Street and Stewart Avenue, and Marquette Road and Wood Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 747-8380.