CHICAGO (CBS)– Quaker Oats will be removing the image of Aunt Jemima from its products and changing the brand name.
Officials for the Chicago-based company said they “recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype.”
The name change will be announced at a later date follow packaging changes.
“While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough,” said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Quaker Foods North America.
Parent company PepsiCo announced, the Aunt Jemima brand will donate a minimum of $5 million over the next five years “to create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”
The Aunt Jemima brand has existed for over 130 years.