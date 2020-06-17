CHICAGO (CBS)– Businesses are struggling amid the pandemic, and for those hit by rioting and looting, recovery is looking more difficult than ever.

Earth’s Remedies, a local nonprofit, started the “Save the West-side, Chicago” GoFundMe page to help minority brown and black owned businesses recover. Having raised over $40,000, additional resources and support are now being given to West Side and neighboring communities.

“I noticed a lot of resources were for south Chicago and it was very difficult to find minority businesses located out west that needed financial assistance,” Charles Pickett, vice president and brand ambassador or Earth’s Remedies, said. “We decided to make a campaign to target that need and now we have 25 businesses throughout the entire westside we will assist.”

Earth’s Remedies connects low-income communities to free developmental resources and community involvement. The organization works to provide free resources along with grants, scholarships, housing support and many other necessary services.

Group organizers said the “Save the West-Side, Chicago” fundraiser “is a prime example of how pulling resources, together we can help our communities succeed.”

The group has also recently participated in community cleanups, to help businesses after looting left many damaged.

Pickett along with organizers, including his sister who is the president of Earth’s Rememdies, created a list West-Side restaurants that can be used to support black owned businesses.

He said while they are not partnered with the businesses, he said “any black owned west side business that would like to be added they can reach out.”

He said this list is routinely updated based on recommendations.

The organization was able to use additional resources from the money raised to support neighboring communities as well including Homan Square and North Lawndale.

While the group wants to provide aid throughout the city, they plan on starting with the West Side due to an increase need for support at this time.