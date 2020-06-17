CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-year-old man faces multiple attempted murder charges, after opening fire on police near Washington Park on Monday, wounding one officer.

Steven McGee, of the 400 block of East 51st Street, is charged with four felony counts of attempted murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

Police said McGee was arrested shortly before 9 p.m. Monday after he fired several shots at police.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5000 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near the northwest corner of Washington Park, and tried to stop McGee, who was wanted for an aggravated assault with a handgun that had happened on June 10 in the 5000 block of South Washington Park Court.

When officers came up, McGee took out a gun and fired shots at them, striking one officer in the right knee.

“As the officers approached the suspect, he produced a firearm and fired several shots at officers, striking one of the officers in knee with a non-life-threatening injury,” Chicago Police Chief of Operations Fred Waller said Monday.

A source described the officer’s wound as a graze wound to the knee, and said the bullet might have ricocheted before striking the officer. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Police officers and SWAT team members surrounded a nearby apartment building after McGee tried to get away. He was arrested around 9 p.m. Monday.

A second person was taken into custody for questioning, but it was not immediately clear if that person would also face charges.

McGee was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.