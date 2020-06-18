CHICAGO (CBS)– A 20-year-old man was shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning.
According to police, the man was driving southbound on Lake Shore Drive when a black SUV approached just after 4 a.m. Police said the victim heard glass break and felt pain in his arm.
The 20-year-old was able to drive away and get help from officers on State Street. Police said officers applied a tourniquet to the wound before the man was taken to Northwestern Hospital.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.