Horse Racing Set To Return At Arlington Race Track In July, Pending ApprovalHorse racing is set to return at Arlington Park, without fans, at least to start.

Harbour Town 'Places Premium On Short Game,' Says Dottie Pepper On RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links welcomes a major-caliber field for the RBC Heritage, as the PGA Tour enters the second week of the resumed season.

Former Bears Coach Dave Wannstedt On Montgomery And QB CompetitionFormer Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt tells Luke Stuckmeyer that he’s a big believer in running back David Montgomery.

NWSL Challenge Cup Opening Match Airs On CBS Saturday, June 27The league's last two champions will square off in the opening match of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup live on CBS Saturday June 27.

Harbour Town Golf Links Profile: Shot-Making Excellence Required At RBC HeritageHarbour Town Golf Links, home of this week's RBC Heritage, offers a strategic minimalist design within the serene setting of Hilton Head.

High School Boys Basketball Finals Return To Urbana-Champaign in 2021The IHSA girls basketball state finals will stay at Redbird Arena at Illinois State University (ISU) in Bloomington-Normal for the next three seasons.