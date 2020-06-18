CHICAGO (CBS) — Fair-weather cumulus clouds developed Thursday as we picked up a bit more moisture.
Also, high clouds keep sneaking in from Iowa.
These debris clouds may hang around a bit Thursday night.
We are still under the influence of the blocking ridge of high pressure over the eastern Great Lakes.
It will be dry through Friday. Any showers trying to move into the Rockford area by sunset will die out as they encounter the dry air we have in place.
Even Saturday morning showers struggle to organize. The better chance is in the afternoon and evening.
For Thursday night, look for fair and mild conditions with a low of 66. It will be mostly sunny Friday with a high of 93,and showers and thunderstorms are coming by Saturday afternoon with a high of 90.
A stray shower or storm will be coming on Saturday, but it will otherwise be partly cloudy. The high is 86.
The normal high is 81 degrees.