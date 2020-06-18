SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — New video was released Thursday showing a police shooting under investigation in Skokie.
Police dashcam video shows two officers struggling with a man in a 7-Eleven parking lot at Oakton Street and Crawford Avenue at 11:15 p.m. March 30.
Police said they were trying to arrest Demetrius Bogan after finding a large amount of marijuana in his sport-utility vehicle.
What happens next cannot be seen because cars block the view.
But police said Bogan slipped away, grabbed a 9mm handgun, and pointed it at the officers.
That was when the other officer fired, wounding Bogan, police said.
Bogan survived and was later charged with attempted murder.