CHICAGO (CBS)– With Chicago’s lakefront set to reopen on Monday, damage done by erosion is reentering the conversation.

Lakefront trails are closed off as crews work to repair the damage from erosion.

A more than $4 million dollar donation is on the way for some much needed repairs. The money will be donated by Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of Citdel.

The money is going toward repairs that started this spring, while the trail was still closed.

Severe erosion along the lakefront is a problem year after year. Much of it is because of more frequent and intense storms from the fall and winter.

They also come at a time when the water level in Lake Michigan is historically high.

The Chicago Department of Transportation and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are already working on a project to protect Lakeshore Drive at 49th Street.

Their plan is to put concrete blocks along the shoreline from 49th to 50th streets.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to make the donation announcement around 9 a.m. Thursday.