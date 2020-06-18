MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) — One year after a police chase killed an innocent woman in Maywood, the victim’s family was calling on the west suburb’s police department for answers Thursday night.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the high-speed chase started all because of a relatively minor traffic violation.

The family called the death avoidable, accusing the Maywood Police Department of not following its own policy when it comes to chases.

Dash cam video from a Maywood police cruiser shows a black GMC Terrain speeding, making a right turn in front of a Maywood police officer.

Other officers are also giving chase. The car on the run hits speeds up to 75 mph on residential streets.

The driver was wanted for disobeying a traffic sign.

The chase ended in a violent crash at First Avenue and Randolph Street in Maywood. The car hit and killed Ruthie Johnson, who was a passenger in another car that was simply trying to take a turn.

“The impact was so hard, they knocked her into house,” said Paula Ali Johnson, Ruthie’s sister. “It’s been a year, and we are in utter disbelief.”

This week marks a year since the crash.

“She will never be forgotten. She’s be forever in our hearts,” Paula Ali Johnson said. “She’s a great artist, poet.”

Paula Ali Johnson is not satisfied with the handling of the case. She has filed a lawsuit, in part against Maywood and the officers involved.

The lawsuit accuses the department of failing to follow its own chase policy.

“We want everyone involved to be held accountable, and that includes the police,” Ali Johnson said. “They know what they did.”

The complaint accuses the officers of having no evidence or reason to start a high-speed chase. Remember – it started because of a traffic violation.

The suit adds that no supervisor was ever told about the chase, and only a supervisor can give the green light to begin a pursuit.

“They are hiding something. They’re trying to cover up,” Ali Johnson said. “We want answers and we want them now. We justice for her now.”

Police said two juveniles were questioned in the case, but no charges have been issued.

The Village of Maywood has hired an outside private investigator to take a look at the case and deliver its findings to the family. There is no timetable.

The family is also asking for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx to examine the case, and also plans on revisiting the scene for a vigil this weekend.