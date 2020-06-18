CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen is missing from unincorporated Glenview and was last seen in a gray vehicle with a man.
Monica Elias, 16, also known as Monica Giron was last seen leaving her residence in the 10300 block of Michael Todd Terrace. Police said she was last seen in a gray vehicle driven by an unknown male at around 1 p.m. on June 13.
Elias is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs 140 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans with torn knees and black and white shoes.
Police said the missing teen may in the vicinity of Chicago’s lakefront.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 847-635-1188.