Over 44,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois For Week Of June 8, Amid COVID-19 Pandemic There were 1,508,000 new claims filed across the country last week.

Cook County Prosecutors Drop Murder Charges Against Maurice Harris, Accused In 2017 Quadruple Slaying Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office, said in a statement that eyewitness accounts were found to be unreliable.

9-Year-Old Among Four People Injured In Shooting In Gresham A 9-year old girl was among four people who were shot Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

'Overjoyed' Lightfoot Hails Supreme Court Ruling Rejecting Trump's Bid To End DACA Protections For 'Dreamers'; 'They Deserve And Have The Right To Be Here'“This is an important, important ruling. I think it will go down as one of the most historic rulings in the history of the Supreme Court, and I am overjoyed that this decision has been rendered,” Lightfoot said.