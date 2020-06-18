CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) — Multiple people were injured Thursday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Channahon.
The crash happened at 1:51 p.m. on southbound I-55 at Arsenal Road, according to Illinois State Police.
All four vehicles were headed south in the right lane, and three of them were slowed down for traffic ahead. For reasons unknown, the fourth vehicle – a tanker truck carrying water – did not stop in time and ended up slamming into the rear of the sport-utility vehicle in front of it, state police said.
The front end of that SUV in turn hit the SUV in front of it, which in turn hit the semi-trailer truck in front of it, state police said.
Multiple people were hospitalized with minor injuries, state police said. All lanes of southbound I-55 were closed after the crash, and it took more than an hour to reopen the left lane.
Further details were not available Thursday afternoon.