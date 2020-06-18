CHCIAGO (CBS)– Parts of the Stevenson Expressway were shut down as police investigated a shooting.
Police said the incident happened southbound on I-55 north of Lock Street around midnight.
One vehicle was damaged with bullet hole and police said 10 shell casings were recovered from the scene. The male drive and femal passenger were not injured. according to Illinois State Police.
This incident is also causing backups on the Dan Ryan.
No one is in custody and and investigation is under way.
This is a developing story.