The Loop is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score’s rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Loop look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in the Loop via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 W. Adams St.

This studio apartment, situated at 180 W. Adams St., is listed for $1,395/month.

In the unit, you’re promised high ceilings, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and large windows. Pets are not welcome.

30 E. Adams St.

Here’s a studio apartment at 30 E. Adams St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,504/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym. The listing also promises in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the furnished unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

North Wabash Avenue and East Lake Street

And here’s a studio apartment at North Wabash Avenue and East Lake Street, which is going for $1,649/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.