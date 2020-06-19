6725 N. Sheridan Road. | Photo: Zumper

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago?

We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Chicago if you’ve got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6725 N. Sheridan Road (Rogers Park)

Listed at $1,001/month, this studio apartment is located at 6725 N. Sheridan Road.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1325 W. Wilson Ave. (Sheridan Park)

Here’s a studio apartment at 1325 W. Wilson Ave. that’s going for $1,010/month.

The residence features granite countertops and hardwood flooring. The building boasts a gym and bike parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

428 W. Surf St. (Lake View East)

Located at 428 W. Surf St., here’s a studio apartment that’s listed for $1,015/month.

The apartment includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry. The property is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

739 W. Belmont Ave. (Lake View East)

Finally, there’s this studio apartment located at 739 W. Belmont Ave. It’s listed for $1,020/month.

Look for central heating and hardwood flooring in the residence. The building has on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

