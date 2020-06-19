CHICAGO (CBS) — Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now looking into the death of a former college football player who was shot inside Community Hospital of Munster. Crump, who the Reverend Al Sharpton recently introduced as “Black America’s attorney general, is also representing the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Prosecutors say 22-year-old Jamal Williams had attacked a nurse earlier this week. Two retired officers working security responded, and Williams overpowered one of them, putting him in a chokehold.
That’s when the second officer fired two fatal shots, hitting Williams and the other officer.
CBS 2 reporter Chris Tye spoke with Williams’ family Thursday. They questioned why the hospital sent two armed security guards to Williams’ room when he was under psychiatric care.
Officers also originally stated Williams grabbed the officer’s gun, which is not the case.
In a statement, Crump wrote, “Jamal Williams was in an environment that was supposed to protect him as he received treatment. Instead he was shot in the face and killed by a security guard. We demand full transparency and accountability.”