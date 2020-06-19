CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Black cowboys took to the streets for Juneteenth, the day enslaved Black people received word they were finally free.
Throughout the day there were Juneteenth celebrations across the city, but the impromptu stroll down King Drive in Bronzeville left so many in awe with sounds and sights you don’t see every day.
Horses galloped down King Drive carrying Black cowboys.
Juneteenth is the day slaves in Texas learned they were free — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. But these horse lovers opted to come together to bring awareness beyond the day.
“We wanted to make a statement about Juneteenth, a statement about George Floyd’s murders, as well as other people brutally killed by police officers,” said Black cowboy “Murdock.”
The idea to hit the streets on horseback came to Murdock in a dream, and in four short days more than 30 riders marched from 55th to 35th on King Drive.
As they headed to Washington Park, those along the way felt the love, and once at the park, the kids had a chance to experience something that blew them away — the sight of Black cowboys and horses. But the youngsters also understood the relevance of the day of unity.
“One thing for certain: Somebody’s going to remember this to tell their kids of what took place in Washington Park with all the Black cowboys,” Murdock said.
The cowboys are hoping to make it an annual stroll down King Drive on Juneteenth.