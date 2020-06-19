CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning while driving in the Chatham neighborhood.
Police said the man was headed south on Evans Avenue near 81st Street, when someone shot him in the neck and shoulder.
He crashed into three parked cars after he was shot, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police they saw a white SUV, possibly a Mazda, in the area at the time of the shooting.
No one else was injured, and no one was in custody Friday afternoon.
Area Two detectives are investigating.