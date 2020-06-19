CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Mary Kay Kleist, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Our dry spell comes to an end this weekend, as the pattern changes and a front moves into our region.

Temperatures that reached the low 90s on Friday afternoon will drop to a low around 70 overnight, ahead of a front that will spark showers and storms on Saturday.

(Credit: CBS)

Saturday will see a high around 89, with scattered thunderstorms that will continue through the night. There’s a marginal risk for severe storms that could bring damaging winds and heavy downpours.

More showers are possible early Sunday, but should clear by the afternoon, leaving a sunny Father’s Day for Chicago, with a high around 85.

Rain is possible into next week as well, and temperatures will be cooler by Wednesday, with a high of 80, and then in the 70s on Thursday.

A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible every day next week.

(Credit: CBS)