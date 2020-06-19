CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has announced 692 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 44 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 135,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,580 deaths.
In the past day, the state has conducted 27,171 virus tests, for a total of 1,311,003 since the start of the pandemic. Over the past week, the state’s positivity rate is 3%.
As of Thursday night, 1,837 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 512 in intensive care, and 293 on ventilators.
So far, the vast majority of COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, with a 94% statewide recovery rate as of Friday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.