Driver Shot And Killed In Chatham; Crashes Into 3 Parked CarsPolice said the man was headed south on Evans Avenue near 81st Street, when someone shot him in the neck and shoulder.

Chicago To Reopen Indoor Dining With Rest Of State June 26, With Limits Due To COVID-19Chicago restaurants will be open for indoor dining with limitations, along with the rest of the state of Illinois, during Stage 4 of the COVID-19 reopening plan, which is scheduled for June 26.

Chicagoans Call For Racial Equality In Juneteenth March"We know that it is a pivotal time right now, as people protest police brutality as we remember. Men, women who have been killed at the hands of police right now are fighting for social justice."

CTA And Pace To Resume Collecting Fares On Buses, Having Passengers Board Through Front DoorsIn April, both CTA and Pace began allowing customers to board buses through the rear doors, to limit contact with drivers, and slow the spread of the virus.