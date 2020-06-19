CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Secretary of State has closed its Driver Services Facility in Schaumburg for nearly two weeks, and staff is being quarantined for 14 days, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the facility at 1227 E. Golf Rd. will be closed until July 2.
“The Illinois Department of Public Health has been consulted and confirmed that public is not directly impacted by this situation,” Secretary of State Jesse White’s office said in a statement.
While employees at the facility are being quarantined, the Schaumburg office will be cleaned and sanitized according to CDC guidelines.
The state reopened Driver Services centers earlier this month, but only for new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards, and vehicle transactions.
While the Schaumburg office is closed, drivers can visit the nearest facilities in Lake Zurich, Des Plaines, and Elgin.