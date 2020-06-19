CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood.
Police said the 28-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk on the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue around 10:15 a.m., when four people pulled up in a car and told him to freeze.
When the man ignored them, all four people in the car opened fire, shooting him in the back and shoulder, then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
No one was in custody Friday morning.
Area Five detectives are investigating.