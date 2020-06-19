CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, PAWS, PAWS Chicago, PAWS Dog Of The Week

CHICAGO (CBS) —  The PAWS Dog of the Week is Jay.

She’s a two-year-old shepherd mix who is house trained, crate trained and loves to walk and run.

Jay would be perfect fit for someone with an active lifestyle to provide lots of exercise and training. She would prefer to be the star of the show as the only pet in a home without children.

You can meet Jay along with adorable dogs and cats through the PAWS Chicago website. While there, check out virtual adoption page.