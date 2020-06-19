CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Jay.
She’s a two-year-old shepherd mix who is house trained, crate trained and loves to walk and run.
Jay would be perfect fit for someone with an active lifestyle to provide lots of exercise and training. She would prefer to be the star of the show as the only pet in a home without children.
You can meet Jay along with adorable dogs and cats through the PAWS Chicago website. While there, check out virtual adoption page.
Over the past few months, every single one of our volunteers has shown such an incredible dedication to the animals who continued to need their help.
That's why our May Volunteer of the Month is… all of them! To all of our volunteers, we appreciate you. 🐶❤️🐱 #PAWSChicago pic.twitter.com/mfQwrs4NRN
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) June 18, 2020