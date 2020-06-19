CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police seized a large amount of drugs from a room at the Godfrey Hotel on Friday, after responding to a shooting in the hallway.
Police said officers responded to a call of an assault in progress at the hotel at the corner of Huron Street and LaSalle Drive around 10 a.m. When they arrived, they saw several people fleeing the hotel, saying there was a shooter on the 7th floor.
Officers found several bullet holes in the hallway on the 7th floor, and came across a man who told them another man tried to shoot him.
Police recovered several IDs, a large amount of drugs, and a weapon from a nearby room.
No one was injured in the shooting, and no one was in custody Friday morning.
Area Three detectives are investigating.